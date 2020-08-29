Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 205 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $105,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,497. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

