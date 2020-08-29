CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,436.07 and approximately $358.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002505 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.