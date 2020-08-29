CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.95. 2,492,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

