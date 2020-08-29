Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. makes up 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.46. 142,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,539. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

