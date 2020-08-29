Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.82% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $71,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

CRL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.46. 142,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

