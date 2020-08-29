Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 7,282,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,156. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

