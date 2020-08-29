CHI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Akouos makes up about 2.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Akouos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AKUS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 81,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91. Akouos Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.08.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, research analysts expect that Akouos Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

