CHI Advisors LLC Sells 31,082 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

CHI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the period. Orchard Therapeutics accounts for 9.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 3.01% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,253,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6,219.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 4,958,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,289. The firm has a market cap of $529.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.