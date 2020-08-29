CHI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX)

CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,305,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,853,000. Legend Biotech comprises approximately 40.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 6.74% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,539,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 51,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,802. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.62). Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

