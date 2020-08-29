Chou Associates Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Chou Associates Management Inc. lessened its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Davita comprises 1.9% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 837,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.