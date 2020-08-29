Chou Associates Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Chou Associates Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $56,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

