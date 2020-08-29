Chou Associates Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Chou Associates Management Inc. decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 29.9% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,894. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

