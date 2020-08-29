Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.95. 258,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

