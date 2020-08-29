Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 72.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.