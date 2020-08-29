Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 16,222 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $601.06. 434,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,908. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.89 and a 200 day moving average of $516.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

