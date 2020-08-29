Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 450,449 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $72,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. 12,908,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

