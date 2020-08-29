Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 205.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $43,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.47. 2,476,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

