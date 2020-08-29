Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,369,608 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369,608 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 59,015,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,210,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

