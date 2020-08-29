Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 318,243 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,243 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

