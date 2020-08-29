Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,094 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

