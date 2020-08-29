Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 808,665 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3,915.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,665 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $60,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.73. 4,235,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,111. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.42, a P/E/G ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

