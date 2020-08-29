Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 667.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,168 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $242.80. 1,886,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,608. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

