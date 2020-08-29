Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,766. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

