Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of AON worth $58,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $49,134,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

