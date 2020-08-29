Cibc World Markets Corp Has $101.24 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 548,022 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $101,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,179,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 101,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,337. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

