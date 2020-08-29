Cibc World Markets Corp Has $102.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Kinder Morgan worth $102,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 596,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 11,842,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,897,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 202.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

