Cibc World Markets Corp Has $134.96 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,384 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Intel worth $134,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,190,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,722,213. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.