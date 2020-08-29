Cibc World Markets Corp Has $29.27 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145,376 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.