Cibc World Markets Corp Has $35.21 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,606 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $35,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 4,638,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.