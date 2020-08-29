Cibc World Markets Corp Has $58.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $58,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

COP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 5,053,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,449. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

