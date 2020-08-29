Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $50,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,576 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. 1,090,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.