Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 13,990,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,363,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

