Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $35.41 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 574,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,408,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 18,428,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,837,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

