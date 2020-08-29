Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $41.30 Million Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $615.64. 632,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,415. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $621.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

