Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 117,382 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,382 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $91,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.55. 1,153,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

