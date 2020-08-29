Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 216,805 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,805 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 2,516,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,888. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.