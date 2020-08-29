Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 272,595 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,870.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,595 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

