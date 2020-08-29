Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 30,266 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,526.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,386.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

