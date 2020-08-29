Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,070 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Tiffany & Co. worth $60,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.88. 966,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

