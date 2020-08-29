Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. 33,400,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,356,887. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.