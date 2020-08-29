Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 122,118 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

