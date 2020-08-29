Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.94. 3,353,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,157. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

