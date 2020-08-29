Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 35,213 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,213 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.91. 13,384,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $163.25 and a one year high of $525.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.