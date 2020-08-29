Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 670,532 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,532 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

WFC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,750,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425,074. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.