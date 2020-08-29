Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 900,331 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900,331 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.22% of Williams Companies worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,456. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 191.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

