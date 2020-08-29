Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,577 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 10,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,580. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.