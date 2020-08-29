Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 159,140 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $271.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,887,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,364. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

