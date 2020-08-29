Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 190,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,750,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425,074. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

