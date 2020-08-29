Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $138.47. 267,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

