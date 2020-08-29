Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,794 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after acquiring an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,896. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

